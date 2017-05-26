Record U.S. Household Debt and Uncle Sam’s Desperation

An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process.

An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process. Read more

Recent data from the N.Y. Federal Reserve pegged first-quarter U.S. household debt at a staggering record $12.73 trillion. And the way I figure it, that’s an increase of $149 billion from the fourth quarter of 2016.

Plus, it marks the fastest year-over-year increase in more than two years.

Terrible!

Some talking heads view new record debt levels in a positive light. They point to a stronger labor market, an uptick in incomes, and elevated consumer sentiment as factors that fuel consumers to take on more debt.

I don’t buy it for a second: These aren’t the kinds of records we want to break.

In fact, this report is chock-full of alarming factors. For instance:

Nearly $615 billion of the outstanding debt is considered delinquent, with 70% of that total seriously delinquent — more than 90 days past due.

Household credit card debt stands at $764 billion, with an elevated delinquent rate of 7.5% and climbing.

Indications that more consumers are tapping credit cards out of necessity, with a larger portion of them falling behind.

Dig even deeper into the report and things get worse … a lot worse. And that’s especially true of the automotive and student loan parts of this massive debt load.

The fact is auto loan debt performance is downright lousy, evidenced by rising delinquency rates in eight of the last 10 quarters. This comes after years of easy monetary policy, low interest rates, and a ton of easy money looking for a home in the auto loan sector.

Plus, it puts the pace of U.S. auto sales — a big driver of economic growth — in jeopardy: When borrowers don’t pay back their loans, lenders get antsy and pull back on the purse strings. That hammers sales growth.

And it may get worse before it gets better: Last quarter, 20% of auto-loan originations went to subprime borrowers.

And when it comes to rising student debt — which I’ve warned you about before — the news is just as bad: Student loan debt increased to $1.34 trillion in the first quarter. And this segment boasts a whopping 10% delinquency rate, the worst among all the categories.

Now get this: Right now, you can’t include student loans in bankruptcy. But that could change with a new bill being floated in Congress, H.R.2366. This bill amends the bankruptcy code and would permit borrowers to discharge student loans.

And there’s no way to sugarcoat it if that happens: The taxpayer would once again be left picking up the tab — to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars.

This is one more example of where big government is desperate for funding and seeking new ways to dig into your pockets. It’s another reason to avoid putting too much of your wealth into government-backed debt.

Instead, look at best-of-breed blue-chip stocks — those with solid balance sheets and stable revenues — on the best sectors. Right now, I’m watching for new opportunities in the energy sector and precious metals — but wait for my signal.

Good investing,

Mike Burnick