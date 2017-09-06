An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process.

An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process. Read more

The timing for the conference couldn’t be better. Indeed, even as I write this, a whirlwind of fears and forces are coming together. And now, some of these fears are so in-your-face obvious that even establishment analysts are talking about them.

North Korean nukes. A shaky economic system. Financial black swans. For these reasons, and more, talking heads on TV are making conservative predictions about where gold is going. They’re wrong. They. Just. Don’t. Think. Big. Enough. And I’ll prove it to you. In four charts.

First, let’s start with the cyclical nature of gold. This is something the late Larry Edelson and I both made money off of, so listen closely.

Gold is cyclical. And the cycle now is up.

Sure, gold will suffer short-term corrections. That’s not the kind of cycle I’m talking about.

I’ll use a chart of the Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index (XAU), a basket of leading miners, to illustrate what I AM talking about. I’m using miners, not gold, because the big cycle is easier to see in miners. That’s because miners are leveraged to the metal. They outdo the metal on both the upside and the downside.

Remember that point. We’ll come back to it. It’s on the test.

Anyway, here’s a chart of the XAU over a long-term frame. The green sections are bull markets. The yellow sections are bear markets.

You can see that gold and miners enter regular up and down cycles. The up cycles are longer and bigger than the down cycles. And we’re in an up cycle now. It started in January of last year.

Does that mean you missed your entry? Buddy, this profit party hasn’t started. This bull market should last for years to come!

Let’s take a look at the second half of that big-picture time frame. Specifically, at what happened — and is happening — in the metal. Gold.

Gold had a nice long run from 2001 to 2011. Then it entered a bear market until 2016. It started higher, but until recently, it still hadn’t broken its big downtrend.

Guess what? That downtrend is broken now. And that opens the door to the next stage of this big bull market.

Now, high can gold go? I’m going to show you another indicator that has had gold bulls excited since earlier this year. “The Golden Cross.”

The Golden Cross is when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average. It’s an indicator of price action, momentum, and sentiment. How well this indicator works depends on the instrument. But it works GREAT with gold.

And look what happened the last time gold experienced The Golden Cross.

The last time gold experienced The Golden Cross was the start of a big, BIG move. From the cross in March 2002 to the next peak in August 2011, gold moved 530%.

What would a similar move today give us? This is where all the TV talkers get it wrong. They. Just. Don’t. Think. Big. Enough.

Here’s the scoop: A similar move today would see gold rise to around $7,420.

Holy moly! And what might you think that would do to gold miners?

Remember, I told you that gold miners are leveraged to the metal. So, they tend to outdo gold and miners on the downside and the upside.

Guess what: Miners STILL haven’t recovered from all they gave up on the downside. This next chart illustrates my point.

From the peak of the last bull market, gold went way down. It’s up a bit, but still down nearly 14%. But gold miners got crushed. Pulverized! Flattened! And despite some great gains in 2016 and 2017, miners are STILL down more than 60%.

So, what do you think miners will do as gold rockets to $7,420 an ounce?

I think they’ll do better than average.

Heck, I think gold miner gains could be extraordinary!

I believe they could be going to the moon. And buddy, you want to be onboard that rocket ship.

This big gold bull cycle is part of a larger series of cycles going on right now. Cycles that will cause and will be triggered by economic, financial and debt earthquakes that will ripple around the globe before coming back to hit right here at home.

You have some time. But not much time. And now, NOW is the time to prepare yourself and your portfolio.

Change is coming. Whether you’re prepared or not will dictate whether you will prosper … or feel the pain.

