Will Trump make the U.S. economy great again?

An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process.

An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process. Read more

The Donald Trump presidency is nearing the 100-day mark and he has already signed over 65 executive actions, with many focused on regulation.

And last Friday he was at it again.

This time, President Trump again turned his attention toward financial reform by signing two presidential memos ordering six-month reviews of the 2010 law that gives authority for regulators to designate large firms as a risk to the financial system. It would also give them the authority to shut those firms down with minimal collateral damage if they’re on the verge of failing.

Indeed, these actions are in-line with his campaign promise, in which he vowed to replace the Dodd-Frank financial reform law. The way I see it, these two new actions are taking direct aim.

And these follow another financial regulatory memorandum already signed by President Trump, instructing the Labor Department to delay implementing an Obama rule requiring financial professionals who are giving advice on retirement — and who charge commissions — to put their client’s interests first.

But President Trump hasn’t stopped at just financial regulatory reform. He has also signed executive actions on:

Initiating a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricted greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

Requiring every agency to establish a Regulatory Reform Task Force to evaluate regulations and recommend rules for repeal or modification.

Instructing agencies that whenever they introduce a regulation, they must first abolish two others.

Reviving the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access pipelines.

He also signed three other related orders that would expedite the environmental permitting process for infrastructure projects related to the pipelines; direct the Commerce Department to streamline the manufacturing permitting process; and give the Commerce Department 180 days to maximize the use of U.S. steel in the pipeline.

President Trump sure has made a lot of noise with his pen, but questions remain …

Will any of these actions on regulation actually be implemented?

Sure, reviewing existing regulations is a worthwhile exercise and this new administration deserves props for raising awareness of the burdens that years of accumulating regulations can have on our economy.

But the proof is in the pudding: If these regulatory actions get implemented, will they work?

In other words, will Trump’s policies on regulation be able to help fix the sluggish U.S. economy?

I want to hear from you! Please click on this link and give me your views on how you think Trump is doing with regulations.

Good investing,

Mike Burnick