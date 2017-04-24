Will Trump make the U.S. economy great again?

The Donald Trump presidency is nearing the 100-day mark and he has already signed over 65 executive actions, with many focused on regulation.
And last Friday he was at it again.
This time, President Trump again turned his attention toward financial reform by signing two presidential memos ordering six-month reviews of the 2010 law that gives authority for regulators to designate large firms as a risk to the financial system. It would also give them the authority to shut those firms down with minimal collateral damage if they’re on the verge of failing.
Indeed, these actions are in-line with his campaign promise, in which he vowed to replace the Dodd-Frank financial reform law. The way I see it, these two new actions are taking direct aim.
And these follow another financial regulatory memorandum already signed by President Trump, instructing the Labor Department to delay implementing an Obama rule requiring financial professionals who are giving advice on retirement — and who charge commissions — to put their client’s interests first.
But President Trump hasn’t stopped at just financial regulatory reform. He has also signed executive actions on:
- Initiating a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricted greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.
- Requiring every agency to establish a Regulatory Reform Task Force to evaluate regulations and recommend rules for repeal or modification.
- Instructing agencies that whenever they introduce a regulation, they must first abolish two others.
- Reviving the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access pipelines.
He also signed three other related orders that would expedite the environmental permitting process for infrastructure projects related to the pipelines; direct the Commerce Department to streamline the manufacturing permitting process; and give the Commerce Department 180 days to maximize the use of U.S. steel in the pipeline.
President Trump sure has made a lot of noise with his pen, but questions remain …
Will any of these actions on regulation actually be implemented?
Sure, reviewing existing regulations is a worthwhile exercise and this new administration deserves props for raising awareness of the burdens that years of accumulating regulations can have on our economy.
But the proof is in the pudding: If these regulatory actions get implemented, will they work?
In other words, will Trump’s policies on regulation be able to help fix the sluggish U.S. economy?
Tom Bacon April 24, 2017
I think the Obamacare problem could be solved by allowing all veterans to use whatever private medical facilities they wish, and then turn the huge VA Hospital System over to Medicaid and Welfare. In this way we could solve both problems with one executive action and much lower cost than any alternative so far proposed.
Bob Miri April 24, 2017
Biggest con man ever!
William C Fields April 24, 2017
Yes I believe Trump will make America great again
Jan Passmore April 24, 2017
………………….its about time we had a President that is looking out for BUSINESS and not just increasing “entitlements” !!!
Michael Bates April 24, 2017
We see a constant barrage of criticism, ridicule, and resistance against pres. Trump from a well orchestrated liberal left. The “left” includes state and federal politicians, liberal media, academia, and established bureaucracies in every sector. I do not think Trump has the “horsepower,” to really get much done in the face of such opposition. The will overpower and out-smart him at every meaningful turn.
Larry April 24, 2017
“Saving the coal industry” by removing regulations has a lot of potential negatives. If we increase the amount of green houses will accelerate climate change. This will lead to greater extremities in weather and natural disasters hurt the economy, probably a lot more than the short run gains to the coal industry. Removing environmental regulations also sets us up for significant public health crises which cost a lot of money.
We need to be wise, considering all likely effects –on the whole economy — and not focussed solely on possible short term gains by one sector
wayne frederick April 24, 2017
Trump needs to make good on everything that he said he would do. I would like to see more action and less golf.
Larry White April 24, 2017
Mike,
I like what Trump is doing but I do not think he can succeed for several reasons:
The headwind our $20T national debt and liabilities for Medicare and Social Security.
The continuation of our debt based economy and fiat currencies worldwide
Growth with remain tepid for the foreseeable future do our declining Energy Return on Investment.
Our civil war-the deep state, media, democrates, and fractions of the republican party do not want Trump to succeed.
Geopolitical tensions are likely to lead to a war in North Korea, Iran or even China ( South Sea Islands)