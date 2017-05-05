Trump Tax-Reform Initiatives Part II

An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process.

There was a great response to last week’s article on Trump’s Bold Tax-Reform Initiatives. I appreciate you taking the time to weigh in.

But Trump’s tax initiatives are changing as we speak. Here’s what we know …

The proposed tax-reform measures aim to simplify the tax code, cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 15% and double the standard deduction to $25,000.

Other initiatives include…

Foreign income would no longer be taxed by the U.S.

Repeal the minimum Alternative Minimum Tax.

Repeal the 3.8% surcharge on capital gains and dividends to fund Obamacare.

Repeal the estate tax.

Remove most major personal income-tax deductions except for mortgage interest, retirement contributions and charitable donations.

Well that’s a bold plan for sure. Now what? And who’s going to pay for all this?

In a nutshell: You.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the tax cuts will be paid for with faster economic growth – something in the range of 3% sustained economic growth in the coming years.

But a very rough guess from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) puts the price tag at $5.5 trillion over 10 years – or about $550 billion per year.

No two ways about it: That’s a ton of cash needed to pay for tax cuts.

But the plot thickens: There’s growing discontent on both sides of the political debate.

Advocates for President Trump’s proposal point to previous administrations that cut taxes and boosted tax revenues at the same time.

And if you want confirmation of tax cuts boosting revenues, look no further than the chart below of the U.S. Treasury Federal Budget Yearly income from tax receipts:

The above chart shows clearly that tax cuts boosted tax revenues during the Kennedy, Reagan and George W. Bush administrations.

And that’s because cutting tax rates stimulates spending and leads to stronger economic growth – ultimately lifting tax receipts in the process.

Will it work this time? No one knows for sure.

What we do know is that for governments to save themselves, they have to do several things: They have to raise taxes. They have to print money. And, ultimately, they also have to confiscate wealth.

And that’s why it’s more important than ever to protect your wealth, by accumulating precious metals on weakness and owning the best-of-breed blue-chip companies.

Good investing,

Mike Burnick