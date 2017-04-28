Should Trump Pursue a Stronger U.S. Dollar?

An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process.

The first 100 days of the Trump administration have come with numerous policy ideas, plans and executive orders.

And during that time, there’s been great hope for a revival of U.S. economic growth.

But where does the new president stand on the U.S. dollar?

Earlier this month, President Trump indicated that he favors a weaker currency when he commented that the dollar “is getting too strong.”

And, he’s quipped that, it’s hard to compete in the global market with a strong U.S. dollar, especially when other countries devalue their currencies.

President Trump’s willingness to keep Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for another term might also suggest that he favors a weaker greenback.

And why not? She’s considered a monetary dove after years of ultra-accommodative policy. So by keeping her at that post, Trump may seemingly want the Fed to extend the low-interest-rate environment from the Obama years – a policy associated with a weaker dollar.

So, why all the hubbub about a weaker U.S. currency?

For one thing, it’s easier to balance the U.S. trade deficit. America can increase demand for U.S. goods by weakening its currency relative to foreign nations.

But it comes at a cost. Here are the negatives associated with a weaker U.S. dollar:

Lackluster foreign and domestic investment weighs on job creation.

Weaker U.S. economic growth.

Loss of confidence in U.S. markets.

Decline in real living standards.

That’s why I’m not one bit surprised that, if you read between the lines, Trump’s stance can also be seen as pro-dollar.

In fact, many of Trump’s primary initiatives are associated with a stronger greenback, such as easing financial regulations, bold tax reforms and repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act ( ACA).

And it’s the pro-dollar stance that fueled the post-election “Trump reflation trade” that the markets applauded.

Other benefits of a stronger U.S.-dollar policy stance include:

Attracting foreign capital and investment.

A show of confidence in the United States as investors keep capital in domestic assets.

Greater American purchasing power.

As you can see, promoting a strong economy and achieving a stronger U.S. dollar is easier said than done. So, it’s no wonder that Trump may be trying to get the best of both worlds.

Once again, I’d like to invite your input on this matter: Should Trump pursue a stronger U.S. dollar? Where should the president stand on the value of the U.S. dollar as compared with other currencies? Where do you think the president’s dollar policy is going to lead us?

In the comment section below, please let me know your answers. I look forward to hearing from you!

Good investing,

Mike Burnick