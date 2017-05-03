Pursuit of American Dream and Soaring U.S. Student Loan Debt

An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process.

The growing U.S. debt burden is a topic I’ve discussed in detail, including my recent article on rising consumer and auto loan debt.

That’s why I almost fell out of my chair when I read the latest stats on one of the fastest drivers of that debt: Soaring U.S. student loan debt.

In fact, right now the latest numbers on student debt stand at a mind-boggling $1.4 trillion.

And even more insidious: This debt burden has been amassed under the guise of higher education and of enabling students to fulfill their part of the American Dream.

As it stands, the number of individuals with student-loan debt is estimated at 44 million, with the average student loan coming it at a whopping $30,650.

But here’s where the math takes an even uglier turn.

Around 18% — or a stunning 8 million borrowers holding student loan debt — are considered in default.

In fact, data from the New York Federal Reserve indicates that almost half of all 30-year-olds who left college between 2006 and 2011 have missed at least one of their monthly payments.

It gets worse.

Of that 44 million figure, nearly one-third have already defaulted, meaning they’ve missed nine straight monthly payments.

I don’t know about you, but missing nine straight payments isn’t a good sign.

You might be asking yourself … is this industry ripe for a bailout? Is this the 2007 debt crisis 2.0?

Or is this another situation where the Federal government will print their way to a solution?

The situation is to the point where New York Fed President William Dudley voiced interest in free college. And New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing for tuition-free college for middle class students as well.

Now get this …

Many parents (roughly 3.5 million) of millennial students tried to do the right thing to fund their child’s higher education. They took advantage of the government’s Parent PLUS Loan program – to the tune of nearly $100 billion in student loans.

This program allows parents to borrow unlimited amounts of cash to cover tuition and living expenses. And that’s often tacked on after their child borrows the maximum in undergraduate federal loans.

Translation: Even more bone-crushing debt.

And don’t forget: Federally subsidized student loans come with very loose underwriting standards: Those in a poor financial position could borrow amounts that they may never repay.

Sound familiar?

Unfortunately, this dynamic comes as the U.S. economy struggles with an aging population, low productivity growth and reduced willingness of households to spend.

The fact is efforts by previous administrations to pursue ultra-loose monetary policy to stoke economic growth and create demand is producing unintended consequences of burdensome consumer debt loads, including student loans. These are already beginning to curtail consumer spending, suppress new home ownership, and put even greater stress on nearly every corner of the economy.

And it’s very likely that this situation will get worse before it gets better. To quote the words of Larry Edelson: Now’s the time to “prepare for a roller-coaster ride through hell.”

Good investing,

Mike Burnick