Pursuit of American Dream and Soaring U.S. Student Loan Debt

The growing U.S. debt burden is a topic I’ve discussed in detail, including my recent article on rising consumer and auto loan debt.
That’s why I almost fell out of my chair when I read the latest stats on one of the fastest drivers of that debt: Soaring U.S. student loan debt.
In fact, right now the latest numbers on student debt stand at a mind-boggling $1.4 trillion.
And even more insidious: This debt burden has been amassed under the guise of higher education and of enabling students to fulfill their part of the American Dream.
As it stands, the number of individuals with student-loan debt is estimated at 44 million, with the average student loan coming it at a whopping $30,650.
But here’s where the math takes an even uglier turn.
Around 18% — or a stunning 8 million borrowers holding student loan debt — are considered in default.
In fact, data from the New York Federal Reserve indicates that almost half of all 30-year-olds who left college between 2006 and 2011 have missed at least one of their monthly payments.
It gets worse.
Of that 44 million figure, nearly one-third have already defaulted, meaning they’ve missed nine straight monthly payments.
I don’t know about you, but missing nine straight payments isn’t a good sign.
You might be asking yourself … is this industry ripe for a bailout? Is this the 2007 debt crisis 2.0?
Or is this another situation where the Federal government will print their way to a solution?
The situation is to the point where New York Fed President William Dudley voiced interest in free college. And New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing for tuition-free college for middle class students as well.
Now get this …
Many parents (roughly 3.5 million) of millennial students tried to do the right thing to fund their child’s higher education. They took advantage of the government’s Parent PLUS Loan program – to the tune of nearly $100 billion in student loans.
This program allows parents to borrow unlimited amounts of cash to cover tuition and living expenses. And that’s often tacked on after their child borrows the maximum in undergraduate federal loans.
Translation: Even more bone-crushing debt.
And don’t forget: Federally subsidized student loans come with very loose underwriting standards: Those in a poor financial position could borrow amounts that they may never repay.
Sound familiar?
Unfortunately, this dynamic comes as the U.S. economy struggles with an aging population, low productivity growth and reduced willingness of households to spend.
The fact is efforts by previous administrations to pursue ultra-loose monetary policy to stoke economic growth and create demand is producing unintended consequences of burdensome consumer debt loads, including student loans. These are already beginning to curtail consumer spending, suppress new home ownership, and put even greater stress on nearly every corner of the economy.
And it’s very likely that this situation will get worse before it gets better. To quote the words of Larry Edelson: Now’s the time to “prepare for a roller-coaster ride through hell.”
Good investing,
Mike Burnick
Comments 9
Marc May 3, 2017
The bigger problem Mike, is it will only be held accountable when all the various parties associated with this colossal debt step forward to admit failure. I seriously doubt that will happen in the age of irresponsibility. The institutions should be held responsible for this statistic. If they actually cared about their students this would never have happened. However when football programs, basketball programs and other perks trump education then this is what you get. Would a corporation be allowed to amass a trillion dollar debt? Not bloody likely but yet educational institutions are. On the back of their students. Seems financial institutions and educational ones are the very worst at this type of client screwing. However when no one is accountable what does it matter.
Jason Mart May 3, 2017
So what is your investment advice in light of this situation. how do we proceed. Short something? Buy miners?
robert May 3, 2017
I do not understand the evolving attitude toward debt in the American population. It seems like many people do not consider it a personal obligation to pay off debts any more. They seem to think it should be someone else’s problem. We put 4 kids thru college and I had to take a second, low -paying job to work nights and weekends to earn the extra money to pay off the student loans. But we did it and we are proud of it. Where has the American pride and ‘can do’ attitude gone?
robert d Owen May 3, 2017
I feel that they should come up with program where College students could obtain or get jobs after graduation in low income or rural areas or the “Peace Corp” or “U.S. Armed Services”and spend 3 or 4 years living, working in those areas. That would eliminate their debts and help those communities or countries. That is how I paid for my law school. After 4 years I had no debt. Everybody was a winner. Nurses, Doctors, Lawyers, Business, Engineering all can work in those areas. So the student gets an education and helps people, maybe doesn’t get live the wild life but grows up and is ready for the real world.
Bud Wood May 3, 2017
The covering of student loan debt is not for “higher education”: It is a pay-off for political support by people in academics.
Richard Daschbach May 3, 2017
HELP AMERICA THINK AGAIN!
Paul Friedrich May 3, 2017
There is another consideration with respect to student loans, Mike. Many of those in default probably think they will escape through bankruptcy. If so, they need to reconsider as student loans cannot be dismissed in such action.
When they reach the point of filing for social security, their student debt, including more than forty years of interest charges, will be repaid through garnishment of their social security benefits. There is no escape from that
If the do-gooders aren’t successful in electing congressmen who will simply absorb these loans into the national debt, they will get another chance to bailout the dummies at age 65.
johnfromojai May 3, 2017
Martin Luther King got it right; a country that spends more on the military than on social needs, is in danger of spiritual bankruptcy. He might have added economic bankruptcy since 60% of our discretionary budget goes to the bloated, destructive military. That is money that could go to education and health care
.
If you see an alternative news source that supports medicare for all and expanded education, watch them. Examples are Jimmy Dore, Democracy Now, The Young Turks, Glen Greenwald, Noam Chomsky, KPFK, and Global Research News.
If you see a politician or party that supports expanded education and healthcare, support them. Bernie Sanders, Jill Stein and the Green Party are awaiting your support.
Bill Dunn May 3, 2017
These loans also carry high interest rates supposedly set by the government. I say supposedly because we can’t get any details from the loan servicing company. My son is struggling to pay back his loan at a 7% interest rate. He can barely make a dent in the principal after paying the interest each month. One would think that it would be in the best interest of the country to actually help these kids educate themselves and become active and productive members of our society. He graduated law school thinking that he would start off at some three figure salary but ended up working for the local District Attorney. There is a 10 year rule where the loan would be forgiven for what are considered public service jobs but there is no partial credit on that either, it’s 10 years or nothing. I do not have a problem with paying some interest on a loan but why it has to be so high is beyond me. We are currently looking to refinance at a lower rate and with me co-signing there are some prospects, fortunately.