I’ve been warning of the U.S. state and local pension debacle for some time, and especially how the government is coming after you – the taxpayer – for a bailout.
Just last week I spoke about the dire financial situation in Puerto Rico, and how years of out-of-control spending inspired the biggest governmental bankruptcy in U.S. history.
But it’s only going to get worse.
Come to find out, some U.S. state residents are taking matters into their own hands and they’re leaving in hopes of greener pastures.
I’m talking about The Great State Migration.
And I’m not one bit surprised: Citizens are fed up with how states pick their pockets through higher taxes, fees, and needless regulations. They’re hightailing it for a new state with better job opportunities, lower costs of living and lower taxes.
The latest shoe to drop is Connecticut, a state struggling with a weaker economy and soaring budget deficits. While they were busy raising taxes, top earners in the state saw the writing on the wall and relocated elsewhere.
As a result, Connecticut tax revenues from the top 100 taxpayers dropped nearly 50% in 2016 from the same period a year earlier. This equates to nearly $200 million.
You read that right: A staggering $200 million drop in tax revenues!
But it gets worse.
The lost revenue magnifies the state’s budget problems. In fact, Connecticut’s projected deficit for the new fiscal year jumped 35% to $2.3 billion.
And contending with their own budget woes, city leaders in Hartford, Connecticut, have taken a step toward bankruptcy by soliciting proposals from law firms specializing in Chapter 9 protection.
And while they could use a cash infusion from the state, I wouldn’t hold my breath!
Unfortunately, Connecticut and Hartford are just the latest examples, with more to come.
And that’s because of enormous underfunded state and local pension liabilities, estimated at $3.85 trillion this year in a report by the Hoover Institution.
That’s not a typo: That’s trillion with a “T.”
Worse yet, that figure is up $434 billion in the last year.
The bottom line: Years of overspending and accounting gimmicks are coming home to roost. And the solution is for the government to dig deeper into your pockets, while it cuts pension benefits.
But just how are governments going to maneuver their way out of this?
They’re not.
When governments get their backs against the wall, historically they turn first against their own citizens by raising taxes, loading up on fees, and even outright confiscations.
That’s why savvy investors are pickier than ever when it comes to where they put their money. Right now, I have my eyes set on physical gold and silver when the time’s right.
Good investing,
Mike Burnick
Comments 10
Bob May 17, 2017
Consider the possibility of a cap on government retirement benefits as a potential alternative.
The taxpayers are likely to vote against politicians who raise their taxes, and the politicians know this. The taxpayers also resent government pensions that are more than the taxpayer earns each year. By capping retirement benefits to a flat figure, potentially, $60,000 a year, the taxpayers AND the government retirees receiving less that $60,000 would support such a measure. Now run the figures. Surprise!
FU May 17, 2017
You clown and your right-wing/libertarian tax-cutting criminals deserve to be sent to the guillotines … and just might rightly be so in due course. The criminally destructive tax-cutting in the 30+ years that brought about monstrous debts at all levels(local, state, federal).
Howard Moechnig May 17, 2017
If these states have a death tax they lose that as well when the rich leave their state, which can add up pretty quickly to large sums of money.
D. M. Stewart May 17, 2017
Mike: Where are they migrating to or are they migrating to gold and silver instead of a new domicile? What will stop the government from confiscating gold or silver if they have the power to confiscate anything else?
Stephen Ettinger May 17, 2017
I have a question for Mike B.
This is I am sure one of the first times you are going to get this question Mike. Everyone is screaming to us the readers to get defensive, hunker down, as the Market is way over heated. The Casey Rport does the same as you. Dr. DRey – doom and Gloom says the same. – Watch out, and hedge as every penny is going to be sucked out of our nahds. SO HERE GOES – MY QUESTION????????????
In 1981 during the Regan Administration, a group of men got together, and made a deal with Reagan which he signed into law. I did the research. The law was designed to raise taxes. The bill they created was called the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act known in Washington Circles as TEFRA. This is the Treasuries Secret Weapon to pay off the National Debt. It gives the Treasury the right to take up to 50% of your retirement savings electronically without you even knowing it. Qualified accounts like my IRA, a 401K 403B profit sharing defined benefit plan and the like can be confiscated or slashed significantly if the State of the Union becomes that dire. It is a law and on the books and has not been repealed. Per your analysis and many others, we are there and headed for worse. How can I shelter these retirement accounts I have in place now for 30 years without losing the funds that could be confiscated based upon a national emergency declaired by the treasury?
Mark O HARA May 17, 2017
How about, when will Don signal our next market selloff?
H. Horrace Newberry May 17, 2017
I Feel fortunate to live in the State of Texas where low taxes & good economic policy combine to afford a good outlook for the present and near future for it’s citizens. Texas would, without a doubt, succeed to become it’s own sovereign republic again, rather than endure such treatment from the federal government… especially if the timing is right… that is to say: after the Federal government begins to lose control of it’s own vital fractions… the military, etc.
H. Craig Bradley May 17, 2017
I TOLD YOU SO
The continuation of the sovereign debt crisis at the state and local levels ( including underfunded large public employee pension funds) is a trend in progress. There is nothing the Federal Government (Congress) can or will do about it either. Some big blow-ups on tap during President Trump’s tenure, in all likelihood. He should position himself to deflect the blame that is sure to be directed his way by inept Democratic State Political leaders.
Steve May 17, 2017
So, what will be the first domino to fall: a state, a pension plan, student loans, car loans, the European Union, Italy, etc. And where is safe harbor: bank credit (savings account), block-chain, fiat money (paper dollars), silver, gold, artwork, diamonds?
anthony barbuto May 17, 2017
i used to live on Long Island, NY, back in the 1970s. At THAT time, the taxes were going thru the roof. Part of the blame were the civil service unions ( oh sorry they are “associations”)…After the “Ninny” John Lindsay, Mayor of NYC, made parity a reality with the police, sanitation and fire unions ( ooops…associations)…their pay skyrocketed. Out in Long Island the civil service wanted the same. Local legislators said..” show us WHY we should raise your wages…what ELSE are u going to do?”….The police said they would all get degrees in law and or police science. Once they did that the salaries went over $100,000 per cop. So, you have police, sanitation and fire making ridiculous wages, you have local cops making the same…the taxes on LI went ape and many business and middle class people moved out. With wage earners moving out who is going to pay those huge salaries when these people retire?…..the people on welfare?….I don;t think so. Look at Detroit. You pushed out the middle class…who is going to pay for the retirement of their civil servants?….who is going to pay for the retirement of the UAWs?….NO ONE, so the city is bankrupt..With more jobs available in retail at min wage….you are making $19-20,000 per year. Can these wage earners afford to pay $5000 and up for local taxes to pay for these retiring ” civil servants”?….”You aint seen nothing yet”. America is in the toilet…soon, some one will flush the lever…and the 1929 depression is going to look like Christmas..!…You can’t keep spending , spending ,,,throwing tax money away. You are losing the people who were contributing…the middle class. The Middle Class is dying….Making $19,000 a year, you are a serf!! I met a retired NY city sanitation Manager. HE retired making $180,000 a yr. He said his biggest problem were the workers. They were ONLY making around $100,000 per year after 2 years. They wanted to know why they were not making more?…..Do you see this insane picture?….People making $20,000 paying for civil servants making $100,000 per year?????……it is not sustainable…