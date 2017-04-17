A special note from Edelson Institute Executive Editor Wayne Burritt: My friend and colleague Larry Edelson established The Edelson Institute to help investors protect and grow their wealth. Here’s a video about Larry, the Institute, and the team behind his on-going legacy. I hope you enjoy it. Click here to view the video.
The last two weeks have confirmed what Larry had been warning about for years: The ramping up of war cycles. While they’ve been on the rise since late 2013, there’s no doubt they’re closer to the tipping point.
In fact, take a gander at what’s unfolded over the last two weeks …
- In Syria, the U.S military launched an airstrike of more than 50 missiles aimed at an airfield near Homs, Syria. This was in retaliation for a chemical attack in a rebel-led area. The White House accuses the Syrian government of being behind the chemical attack.
- In Moscow, the two biggest nuclear powers in the world – Russia and the U.S. – have seen their relations reach a low point. This is mostly due to Russia’s involvement and support of the Assad regime in Syria and to the conflict in Ukraine.
- In North Korea, tensions are running high. President Trump sent a U.S. Navy strike group steaming toward the western Pacific in a show of force in retaliation for North Korea’s continued nuclear testing. This was followed by North Korea warning of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression.
Then, there are the localized terrorist attacks that have become all the more common occurrences:
- In Sweden, the Stockholm truck attack that killed four people and wounded 15 others.
- In Germany, explosions hit the bus of one of Germany’s most storied soccer teams as it headed to its stadium.
- In Egypt, the Palm Sunday attacks left 44 dead and more than 100 injured in church bombings carried out by ISIS.
All of this points to what Larry had been warning about since debuting his forecasts on his war-cycle research. He said back then, that the world would experience an environment of rising domestic and international unrest until at least 2020.
But what’s even scarier, is the fact that the war cycles are increasing in intensity each and every year for the next three to four years.
Take a look at the chart above on the 53.5 Year War Cycle. You can clearly see that the war cycles point higher into 2027, with the sub-cycles converging in 2020 for the highest amplitude portion of the war cycles.
Bottom Line: War cycles are ramping up and global tensions are on the rise. But that does not mean that it’s the end of the world or that all markets will crash. This simply means you have to be nimble in your trading and look for opportunities when others are burying their head in the sand.
Good investing,
Mike
Comments 9
Michael S. April 17, 2017
Given all this uncertainty.
When do we back the truck up to buy gold?
Fallo April 17, 2017
I see the cold war at maximum, but certainly far away from a hot war. There are no winners with the latter and everbody knows it.
Johnny Mathews April 17, 2017
This simply means you have to be nimble in your trading and look for opportunities when others are burying their head in the sand. So what to buy
Lee April 17, 2017
I’m thinking he touts the market taking a dive. Which is it??
Hayden Knox April 17, 2017
I know you tire of hearing this…I’m in the truck, the engine is on and it’s in reverse…I’m just waiting to punch the gas and back this baby up!!!
Tom Beach April 17, 2017
I sure hope you guys are on top of things because I am not. I am scared of what the world is coming to. Crazies like Kim Jong Un are wishing for the chance to push to big red button. If I am vaporized, I probably won’t care if my stocks are up or down. You know?
However, if I survive the next decade, I hope you will make me rich enough to escape to some place south of the equator with enough money to live out my golden years. I am depending on you to help me do that.
Thanks,
Tom Beach
Kathleen April 17, 2017
What happened to Larry?
johnfromojai April 17, 2017
You erroneously claimed that Iran had nuclear weapons. Today you state that relations between the US and Russia are low because of Russia’s support of Assad. A reminder that Russia supported Assad before the presidential elections when Trump was friendly with Russia.
Please spread your net beyond Fox news. If you watched Jimmy Dore Youtube videos you’d understand that the US is in Syria to support an oil pipeline for Saudi Arabia and Qatar. If you watched Global Research News, Glenn Greenwald, Democracy Now, Noam Chomsky etc.. you could supply your readers with some news based on reality and thereby reduce the chances of war.
terry shead April 18, 2017
Mike, do you notice the wars never end the deep state see to that, read the book war is a racket.