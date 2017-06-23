The Fed is entertaining a disaster: Unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet is expected to become part of its normalization efforts.
That’s a bad idea.
Michael Pento explains, “Since Quantitative Easing (QE) began back in November of 2008, the Fed’s balance sheet has grown from $700 billion to $4.5 trillion today. That is an increase of 540 percent [while] U.S. GDP has only managed […] a comparative measly blip in growth of just 29 percent.”
To state the obvious: Buying bonds does not stimulate the real economy. So, then why jack up the balance sheet?
“We hereby take these measures in the name of financial stability.”
That’s become a Fed mandate. Its members fully understand that crippling debt levels will kill the economy if they cannot be serviced with more, cheaper debt.
So, forgive me if I don’t fall out of my chair when I hear that it took $4 of debt to produce every $1 of U.S. GDP in 2016.
One could argue there was a time and place for using debt to grow an economy. But not anymore.
In fact, my colleagues at The Edelson Institute have talked about the looming debt crisis. And the way I see it, it’s far from over.
Consider …
Hoisington Investment Management reports that total domestic nonfinancial debt “surged to a record 254.8% of GDP in 2016, 5.6% greater than in 2009 when Lehman Brothers failed.” And total debt “amounted to 372.5% of GDP in 2016, compared with 251.9% of GDP in 2006.”
What about businesses? The news there is just as bad: “Business debt surged to a record 72.6% of GDP in 2016, for the first time eclipsing the prior peak of 70.2% reached in 2009.”
The fact is the U.S. economy is saturated with debt. And Dallas Federal Reserve Governor Robert S. Kaplan must have had a crisis of conscience earlier this year. After talking optimistically about U.S. growth, he offered up these eye-openers:
At some point, debt impedes growth. And there’s no doubt about it: We’re well past that point.
In fact, a few days ago, we talked about the financial disaster in Illinois. This week, its comptroller warned the governor that the state can no longer function without sacrificing its primary obligations and essential services.
You read that right: “No longer function” — their words, not mine.
All because it owes too much money and it is spending $600 million more than it takes in each month. Ridiculous!
In response, the Republican governor and leadership are willing to raise taxes so they may negotiate a budget with the Democrats. The same game is being played in the U.S. Congress, where Congressional Democrats are maneuvering around Republican tax-cut proposals because the debt ceiling is back in play.
So, what’s the inevitable consequence of government spending shenanigans like these? Even more debt. And don’t put it past government to reach into your pockets to make ends meet. And that means more taxes, more fees, more regulations. Even outright confiscations.
That’s why we are warning investors to steer clear of government debt. And any exposure to this market – if not short or in cash – should be in well-managed companies with little debt and stable business models. And of course, you could also protect some of your capital with gold.
Do right,
JR
Comments 6
tommr June 23, 2017
I stated here several years ago that the FED will never SELL any of the assets on it’s balance sheet! That they will simply let them mature and “roll off”. This means that they will then be holding the cash received to redeem the bonds at par. They could just hold this cash, give back it to the US Treasury or they could even just extinguish it! You know, just the opposite of when they created it in the first place! They will NOT try to put these bonds up for sale on the open market.
I should probably point out that when the FED purchased these assets, they removed DEBT from the open economy and replaced it with cash created out of nothing. So now, they can either send this cash back out into again or keep it frozen at the FED.
Phil Mahoney June 23, 2017
Been hearing this for years so when is it happening?
Philip J. June 23, 2017
Gee, ” Daffy Donald ” loves debt and bankrupcies.
Leave it to Donald. ” Only HE can fix it. ” He said so himself,
and he has a lot of folks who believe him.
Larry Horowitz June 23, 2017
JR, Yes, the Federal debt is high, but because interest rates have been kept low the ratio of interest payments on the debt to GDP is at a decade low. So, we are relatively stable while rates stay low. But the Fed raising rates and selling off assets threatens to raise LT interest rates, which can cause US budget collapse and inability to pay off government debt. Very high risk from here if the Fed starts unwinding.
Harley Pattison June 23, 2017
J. R. C., I regret that the newsletter, G.R.H., with you as the Editor, has been cancelled. This leaves members to decide what to do with the stocks in it, as no one is watching them for us.
It,s sad that Brad H. & Niles M. have been terminated, along with the newsletters they edited. Now the members are left adrift. Shabby Mgmt. decisions. Harley Pattison Elite Member
ron goddard June 23, 2017
yes it seems that all is bliss until something ‘happens’. then and only then people, governments etc. will say wow we didn’t see that coming! and it was all in ‘plain sight’, as they say now, for years.
there is a saying : don’t confuse me with the facts, my mind is made up. so people are dedicated, governments are dedicated, to ignoring all of the signals and proceed further down the tunnel, the rabbit hole or whatever. like lemmings.
how does one extricate oneself from the mire? if there is no share portfolio, little money to invest..then what? and that is the problem many millions face. government? more like mince pies. democracy = bankruptcy in today’s world. a bit harsh perhaps, but the reality………….