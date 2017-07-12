Yes, We Have No Marijuana

My recent trip to Denver, America’s marijuana capital, was an eye-opener. That’s because this “Green Silicon Valley” is the picture of capitalism.
Now, I use my spare time to dream up businesses I’d want to open when my home state of Florida legalizes. What would you think about a theme restaurant called “Weed and Feed”?
But if what is going on in Nevada is any example, it might be heavy on the feed … but lacking in weed.
This month, Nevada became the latest state to legalize marijuana. In the first four days of legalized recreational weed, Nevada generated $3 million in sales revenue and roughly $500,000 in tax revenue.
People stood in line in the desert heat for up to three hours to make a purchase.
In fact, legalized marijuana in Nevada is so popular that local dispensaries (as pot shops are called) are running out.
“Marijuana sales already far exceeding the industry’s expectations at the state’s 47 licensed retail marijuana stores.” That’s according to Department of Taxation spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein.
State of Emergency
The main hang-up is that Nevada decided to throw a bone to alcohol wholesalers. Wholesalers were given exclusive rights to distribute marijuana. That’s because the liquor industry was worried pot sales would cut into profits.
But no wholesalers had been granted licenses to distribute pot. Why? “Most don’t yet meet the requirements that would allow us to license them,” Klapstein said in published reports.
In fact, multiple sources say the alcohol wholesalers have been trying to sabotage marijuana sales in Nevada. Again, because they fear competition.
Now, Nevada’s tax department is calling for emergency regulations to expand the pool of potential distributors. Gov. Brian Sandoval, who originally opposed legalization, has endorsed the move.
The state’s tax commission plans to vote on the emergency measure tomorrow (Thursday). This could end the shortage.
But remember, all marijuana sold in the Silver State must be grown in Nevada. So another shortage could loom around the next bend in the wild road to riches that the state is traveling right now.
The state is on track for $30 million in marijuana sales by the end of the year. And a report from New Frontier and Arcview Market Research projects much more: That Nevada’s annual legal cannabis sales could grow to an estimated $630 million by 2020.
Image credit: New Frontier Data
Since Nevada taxes recreational marijuana at 32%, that could generate nearly $200 million in new tax revenue.
This is all in a state with fewer than 3 million residents. Sure, a lot of sales will go to the 55 million tourists who visit Nevada every year. But other states are taking notice.
Iowa and Utah are now talking about legalization. Utah!
And that’s why I think many marijuana stocks are undervalued. Investors aren’t taking into account the phenomenal growth that we could see as more states legalize. Weed is still illegal at a federal level — that’s going to change, too.
Heck, just wait until President Trump — and Congress — realize one way to get past “unsolvable” budget problems is to legalize a chunk of the drug’s black market.
In fact, the non-partisan Tax Foundation says that the federal government could net $7 billion just from taxing marijuana. And local, state and federal government revenue could hit $28 billion if marijuana were legalized across the country.
That’s just a guesstimate, to be sure. Since marijuana sales outpace every projection, it’s hard to know what the real number would be.
So, will marijuana be legal? Yes. State governments can’t afford to have it otherwise. And as Nevada shows, public demand is definitely on the side of legalization.
Money talks in America. And it’s talking more and more about legalization.
And smart investors will position themselves BEFORE that happens.
All the best,
Sean Brodrick
doreen Gow July 12, 2017
Studies show that this drug is linked to mental conditions ;, certainly the people I knew who smoked it were far from go-ahead, so not a way I feel that is moral to make money.
Robert Schubring July 12, 2017
A curious fact: When King James VI of Scotland inherited his mother’s claim to the throne of neighboring England, (she was Henry VIII’s sister, and got the title because Henry VIII died without children), he visited the place, liked the warmer climate, and decided to stay there, becoming James I of England. James got the notion to do the English a favor, so he hired a group of linguists and paid them to translate the Bible into English.
Obviously his team of linguists didn’t include a rabbi.
I conclude this, because in Jewish services since the time of Moses, there’s been a substance used, called the Holy Anointing Oil. This oil is made by cooking various herbs in olive oil, by a recipe specified in the Book of Exodus.
One of the herbs in the Holy Anointing Oil is “kanah bohsem”.
Every rabbi recognizes the Latin word “cannabis”, as the attempt of Jewish historian Josephus to teach the Roman conquerors who invaded Israel in 79 AD and took most of the population into bondage, what this Israeli herb was.
Cannabis was known among the Israelites for it’s medicinal properties. The Rabbinate swore that Almighty God ordered Moses to use the stuff medicinally.
So how did it happen, that the many Protestant denominations that populate the rural South of the US, prohibit on religious grounds, an herbal product that their own God told their own Prophet Moses, to use?
The answer, it turns out, is that King James’ translators goofed up their work.
They encountered the Hebrew name “Kanah bohsem”, and didn’t know what it meant.
Then compounded their error, by not asking a single Jewish rabbi, if he knew what the name meant.
Instead, they guessed at the answer. Their guess was a different herb, Calamus, which French people put in perfume.
And every small Christian denomination that failed to check the King James Bible against the original Hebrew text, went on believing that James’ translation was faithful and accurate. They simply didn’t realize that the medicinal plant Cannabis is described in the Bible, and that it’s use as a medicine has been approved by the highest Authority.
So, three centuries after King James ruled England and botched the Bible’s translation, FDR got a law passed, prohibiting cannabis use in the US, based on a racist belief that African-Americans lost their self-control when on “narcotics”, and nobody objected. We still have the racist fool’s image stamped on our ten-cent coins.
This is what we get, by taking politicians at their word.
Ohio Bob July 12, 2017
Am adamantly opposed to recreational weed. Seems too many non thinking politicians and others, don’t look at the unintended consequences. Or maybe they do. One consequence, graduating to heroin for example, then the next step overdosing and perhaps death.
Come on America, start thinking.
Barbara Handly July 12, 2017
This is totally immoral! Greed and corruption at all levels of government is outrageous! Tax dollars for legal sales of an addictive, dangerous drug is immoral. What ever happened to morals and ethics? You can thank Bill Clinton for signing away the Dodd – Frank Act and being responsible for the US National debt. Now, Trump did it again. When if ever will America return to the good of the people?