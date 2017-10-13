An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process.

That’s when natural gas prices will rise by 35% in 28 days.

How do I know? It happened last year when traders ran out of, errr, gas.

Natural gas traders got extremely bearish in mid-November 2016. That’s when the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) revealed net short commitments among large speculators had maxed out.

Soon afterward, the price of natural gas went on a tear.

The bearishness is at another extreme today. The pricing action is similar as well …

Are there any sellers left to keep pressure on prices now?

Even if natural gas can’t rack up a 34% gain from here, it does look poised for a sizable move higher.

Based on the key Fibonacci levels and wave patterns I monitor, I wouldn’t be surprised to see natural gas prices rally between 9% and 17% in the coming month.

And what I see in the near term is just one small fraction of what the Supercycle in the energy sector is pointing to, longer term.

If you want to boost the profit potential of this trade, consider using leveraged ETFs that move two- and three-times faster than the price of natural gas. Two that are worth a look are the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) and VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ).

Leading into last year’s peak consumption season, natural gas storage stockpiles had been growing more slowly than expected. Stockpiles were considered tight. This probably helped drive the 34% rally last November.

This year? Much the same.

Stockpiles of natural gas are below their five-year average … and lower than last year’s levels.

Natural gas production, however, is expected to remain steady. But demand is expected to rise on the back of switching from coal as well as increased use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and America’s exports of it.

Just look at how natural gas is set to become an even bigger source of electricity generation …

And here’s a glimpse of increasing U.S. LNG exports. (In addition to rising exports the traditional way, via pipelines.)

I certainly see a short-term trading opportunity in natural gas. And a good way to act would be with the leveraged natural gas ETFs mentioned above.

Another way, if you believe this trade has legs, is to buy shares of a natural gas producer or midstream partner that profits from the increased flow of natural gas in North America and around the globe. Consider W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI), EQT Corp. (EQT) or DCP Midstream LP (DCP).

W&T Offshore has a history of earnings beats. The chart of EQT bodes well for a breakout move higher. And DCP kicks off a fat cash distribution (>8%) to its unitholders.

Do right,

JR Crooks