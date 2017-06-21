The Marijuana Megatrend

An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process.

America loves football. It’s a $14 billion industry. So I couldn’t believe it when I saw that analysts believe the marijuana industry will be bigger than football by 2020.

Oh, come on! That’s just three years away. My gut instinct was to challenge that call.

But it’s true. At least, if the projections are right from research companies Arcview Market Research and GreenWave Advisors. Both companies think that the marijuana industry will be bigger than football by 2020.

Here are the numbers:

Arcview says the U.S. marijuana market grew revenue of $6.7 billion in 2016. Revenues are increasing 31%. Project that forward, and it becomes $22.8 billion in 2020. Looks like Team Pot could make that yardage.

In fact, the THC train is just getting rolling. California just legalized pot, and it could be the world’s sixth-biggest economy if it was standing on its own two Birkenstocks.

And here’s an eye-opener: Those growth estimates may be too low. Cowen and Co. thinks the California market alone could push total U.S. marijuana revenue to $50 billion by 2026.

To me, this is making marijuana a megatrend. A megatrend is a long-lasting trend that takes years to develop and causes big shifts in the world, culture, and economies.

These were some of the things on my mind when I went to the Southeast Cannabis Conference and Expo in Fort Lauderdale. I wasn’t there for the CBD-infused gummy worms. I was there for the “investment track”. And it was fascinating.

Scott Greiper, of Viridian Capital Advisors, presented his view as a U.S. money manager. He has clients lining up to put money to work in Canada. That’s because Canada, which permitted medical marijuana in 2001, will go fully legal for recreational use in July 2018.

Greiper explained that some of his clients were fund managers themselves. Because of the U.S. federal prohibition against pot, they couldn’t put their funds’ money to work in marijuana. But these sharp guys saw the potential. So they wanted to put their OWN money to work deep in the weeds.

There were other interesting presentations. But one that really caught my eye was Brett Allen, of The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD), a Canadian pot grower.

Allen is part of a management team that acquired TGOD after building and selling two other pot-related businesses.

That really caught my attention. That’s one of the boxes I like to check when scrutinizing marijuana stocks. I want management that successfully built and sold another business, then pivoted to pot.

That’s because I know they’ll put shareholders first. And that they have a track record of success.

Allen explained that growing marijuana in Canada is lucrative. So much so that his group has put together an investment fund of their own.

And guess where they’re putting that money to work? In the U.S. TGOD sees that operations across the U.S. are fragmented. They’re finding value. They think the future could be bright indeed.

If Allen and people like him are right, marijuana has just started to put its game face on. It will leave football in the dust, and take home the trophy.

And what if there ARE plenty of values in the U.S. marijuana market?

Then that means the trip I’m on right now could be very fruitful indeed.

Where am I? In Denver. Colorado legalized recreational marijuana in January, 2014. That makes Denver the “Mile-High City” indeed.

Sales are booming. In fact, combined medical- and recreational-marijuana sales in January and February of this year totaled more than $235 million. That’s up 30% from the same period in 2016.

And this booming business has made Denver a hotbed for all sorts of budding marijuana businesses. Many of them listed on stock exchanges.

I’ve set up some meetings, and I hope to make more. It should be a busy week.

You can bet I’ll be coming back from Denver with some great investment ideas. It’s still early in the first quarter for America’s marijuana industry. We have a long way to go. I’m sure we run up the score with bushels of profits.

All the best,

Sean