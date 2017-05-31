An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process.

My friend Jim in Vancouver called me for a radio interview, and he gave me the news. “The doc says I might have glaucoma,” he said. “The treatment is smoking marijuana. Once every three hours.”

“At least you live in Canada, where it’s legal.”

We laughed about how his radio interviews might sound as if he were high as a kite. But the talk brought back a sobering memory. About my Dad. And how he needed medical marijuana, but couldn’t legally get it.

This was just last year. My dad, Bill, was 81. First, he got abdominal pain. He got skinnier and skinnier. Then he started vomiting. His doctor gave him the bad news: Pancreatic cancer.

Dad tried to fight it. Bu t at age 81, there’s only so much they can do. The Big C spread. In February, the doctor told him not to expect to see Christmas.

So, he accepted it, and hey, he’d lived a good long life. He made his peace.

If only he didn’t have to deal with the nausea and pain. For this nasty 1-2 combo, the doctors said what Dad really needed was marijuana.

The problem is, Florida’s medical marijuana was very limited. For one reason or another, Dad didn’t qualify.

There are 29 medical marijuana states. Eight states and D.C., allow adult-use recreational marijuana. That leaves 13 states where you’re out of luck if you need marijuana.

I guess most of us could live with this. Except the ones dying of cancer. But it’s a shame. A poll done in March found that 61% of Americans support marijuana legalization.

And in places where it is legal, marijuana is paying the bills. Colorado netted more than $105 million from marijuana taxes for the 2016-17 fiscal year. The state is spending that weed windfall on schools, public health, and more.

Funny enough, seniors with access to marijuana use fewer prescription drugs. No wonder drug companies secretly fund anti-pot disinformation.

Even though Florida’s citizens overwhelmingly passed an amendment to expand medical marijuana in November, the state is dragging its heels on working out rules and regulations.

It’s too late for my dad. He started feeling particularly poorly. Then, one day, he fell down and it was over.

Nationally, marijuana sales are projected to grow to $50 billion by 2026. And even in Florida, marijuana should be a $1 billion business by 2020. Assuming the legislature gets its act together.

There are a lot of companies with business-minded solutions for the marijuana needs – medical or otherwise – that people have in Florida. And across America, too.

I’m talking about hydroponic growing systems, specialty fertilizers, LED lighting companies, and much more.

The future will be bright. And there will be plenty of green.

All the best,

Sean Brodrick