An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process.

An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process. Read more

As investors, we may be facing an opportunity to get into a market at the start of a major bullish cycle … Agricultural commodities. And that’s because, agricultural commodities have undergone a major reset after responding to soaring prices some four or five years ago.



The same way U.S. and Australian dairy industries flooded the market with milk to meet rising Asian dairy demand, global growers ramped up operations to meet things like ethanol demand in Brazil and feedlot demand in Spain. Supply overshot and prices sunk.



Sure, drought in Spain, Australia and the United States has led the price of wheat to rise nearly 30% in less than two months. That’s a big move. But in the longer-term, it’s still 52% off its high in 2012 and nearly 70% lower than its 2008 high.



And despite the strength in recent weeks, prices for wheat, corn, sugar and coffee are exceptionally low. Check out these long-term price charts:



Are these cycles bottoming out? Looks like a good bet to me. And analysts with boots on the soil suggest the risk of price surprises is to the upside. And when you add in macro forecasts, buying in at these levels makes good investing sense.



And alongside this surge in commodities, consumption is poised for a take-off. In fact, the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia just reiterated an FAO report by saying, “Global food consumption is set to rise 11 per cent per person by 2050—the world will consume more in the next 50 years than we have in the whole of humanity.”



A big reason? You guessed it: China.



As recently as June 2016, Larry Edelson wrote publicly of China’s transition into a consumption-led economy. And new data tells us Chinese consumers will account for 25% of global consumption by 2021. You can bet that includes food.



Thanks to an agreement in May, China can import U.S. beef for the first time in 14 years. Even before that, China imported a total of 22 percent more beef last year than the year before, indicative of richer preferences as China’s middle-class swells.



That’s just the most obvious example of a developing economy where consumers are increasingly moving out of poverty. And exploding innovation in the global AgTech industry will bring greater opportunity to these emerging economies — it will bring greater consumption.



So, hold on to your hats! Agricultural commodities are about to take off. Teucrium Trading offers individual ETFs on corn (CORN) and wheat (WEAT). I also like the iPath Bloomberg Sugar SubTR ETN (SGG) for an isolated play on sugar prices.



Do right,



JR





